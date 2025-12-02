IIM Shillong Launches Executive MBA For Working Professionals

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong has launched the seventh batch of the Postgraduate Program for Working Executives (PGPWE), leading to an MBA. The program has been designed specifically for working professionals who wish to pursue advanced management education without taking a career break.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for admission on the official website of the institute. The total program fee for the two-year Executive MBA is Rs 12,70,000.

Candidates who have at least three years of work experience after graduation are eligible to enroll. They must also have a minimum of 50 per cent aggregate marks or an equivalent CGPA.

The course will be imparted in a blended format combining live online weekend sessions with in-person campus immersion. There will be diverse elective choices for students with over 60 electives across finance, marketing, operations, HR, information systems, strategy, and liberal studies to customise learning to individual career goals.

The course structure is also designed to benefit candidates with immediate workplace impact through direct application of classroom concepts and a distinctive Executive MBA experience with networking opportunities, full-day weekend classes, and academic–industry integration.

For more details on the admission process, interested candidates can contact 8777087836 or email at emba.iimshillong@nulearn.in.