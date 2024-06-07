IIM Sambalpur Invites Applications For Doctoral Programme For Working Professionals

IIM Sambalpur has invited applications for dual-degree Executive PhD and DBA programme (2024-27) for working professionals. The deadline for submitting application forms, CV, and self-attested academic credentials and Statement of Purpose is June 15, 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the institute for complete details. The applications are available on the official website https://iimsambalpur.ac.in/about-program-dba

The programme will be offered in collaboration with IAE Bordeaux University School of Management, France.

The three-year dual-degree programme has been designed specifically for working professionals with an aim to foster advanced academic qualifications and innovation with a unique pathway to pursue a doctoral degree without disrupting their careers.

The programme uses a hybrid delivery model, requiring students to attend at least three days face-to-face classes at the IIM Sambalpur or Delhi Campus and two weeks of face-to-face classes at the Bordeaux Campus in France. Additionally, students can participate in a three-day Academic Writing Workshop at Cambridge University, UK.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates are required to have a relevant master's degree or a four-year bachelor's degree from a recognised institution for pursuing advanced doctoral-level research.

They must have at least five years of professional experience with a postgraduate degree.

A strong academic history demonstrated by transcripts, GPA scores, and any relevant achievements or honors will be preferred.

Proficiency in the language of instruction (typically English) is necessary for intensive academic study, research, and communication.

Candidate must have clear research interests or topics within management or related fields, with the ability to articulate research goals and potential academic contributions.

Candidates will be required to submit Statement of Purpose (SOP) for pursuing the doctoral degree. SOP is a statement detailing academic and professional background, research interests, career goals, and reasons for pursuing the doctoral degree.

Applicants will be shortlisted based on their eligibility criteria for Personal Interview (PI) Round.

