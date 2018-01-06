IIM Rohtak Launches Post Graduate Programme For Executives; Registration Till March 1 Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak has launched one year Post Graduate Programme for Executives (ePGPx). The programme has been introduced for the first time in the institute.

New Delhi: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak has launched one year Post Graduate Programme for Executives (ePGPx). The programme has been introduced for the first time in the institute. Post Graduate Programme for Executives is being offered by several other IIMs too. The programme wil be delivered as a mix of online and offline sessions through state of the art Online Learning Platform. The programme aims at providing practical knowledge and personalized learning with a focus on intensive, multi-functional view on leadership.



The course will span over 625 hours and seeks encourage participants to reflect, analyse, critique, innovate and eventually learn the intricate aspects of the present day businesses with case based pedagogy.



Since the programme will focus on sharpening critical managerial skill sets and solidifying leadership capabilities, candidates with at least 5 years of managerial/ entrepreneurial/professional experience are eligible for the programme.





The programme was launched in the presence of Prof. Dheeraj Sharma, Director IIM Rohtak, who said, "The ePGPx Programme is designed to deliver cutting edge management practices along with well-established principles of management. The academic rigor of the program is ensured through excellent program design and latest management curriculum. The program will be delivered by the IIM-Rohtak faculty, which is amongst best in research faculty in the country. This program will provide the mid-career managers with an opportunity to accelerate their careers."



Last date for registration to this programme will be 1st March 2018.



Click here for more



