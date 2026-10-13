IIM Rohtak Invites Applications For Sports Management Diploma, Check Details

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak has invited applications for its 16-month Executive Post Graduate Diploma in Sports Management. The course is meant for professionals who want to learn about the business side of sports and explore opportunities in areas such as sports marketing, event management and sports analytics.

The programme combines management studies with subjects related to the sports industry. Classes will be held online, along with interactive sessions and campus visits. After completing the course, students will receive an Executive Post Graduate Diploma in Sports Management and executive alumni status from IIM Rohtak.

IIM Rohtak Sports Management Diploma: Eligibility

Candidates must have a bachelor's degree in any discipline with at least 50% marks or an equivalent grade point average. Work experience in a related field may be an added advantage.

The selection process includes an online Sports Aptitude Assessment Test and a personal interview. Candidates must pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 1,000 while applying.

What Will Students Learn?

The 16-month course is divided into four terms and includes around 910 hours of learning through classes, projects and industry visits. The programme also includes up to four modules on the IIM Rohtak campus.

The subjects covered in the course include:

Sports marketing: Digital marketing, promotions and marketing strategies.

Sports event management: Planning events and managing sports facilities.

Finance and business: Financial management, project finance and sports entrepreneurship.

Technology and analytics: Sports statistics, data analysis and technology in sports.

Leadership and team management: Sports psychology, leadership and athlete management.

Sports law and policy: Ethics, compliance and government sports policies.

The course will also cover international sports management, sports merchandise and sports economics. The institute may make changes to the curriculum.

IIM Rohtak Sports Management Diploma: Fees

The total programme fee is Rs 7,86,000. It includes tuition, academic charges, examinations, textbooks, study materials and alumni fees. Students can pay the amount in instalments, but the fee is non-refundable.

Candidates will have to pay extra for campus modules and accommodation. The listed campus charges are Rs 2,360 per day without accommodation and Rs 2,950 per day for double occupancy with meals.

Candidates should check the latest admission brochure for the applicable fees and other details.

How To Apply?

Interested candidates can visit the official website at iimrohtak.ac.in and open the Executive Post Graduate Diploma in Sports Management admission page.

They should check the eligibility criteria, fill out the online application form and pay the Rs 1,000 application fee to complete the registration.