IIM Raipur Introduces Certificate Program In Entrepreneurship, Check Details Here

This three-month, non-residential course is tailored to empower residents of Raipur and promote entrepreneurship in the local community.

The batch for the session will begin on November 6, 2024.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur has announced the Certificate Program in Entrepreneurship. The batch for the session will begin on November 6, 2024. Interested candidates can visit the official website to register for the course. 

"IIM Raipur is excited to announce its "Certificate Program in Entrepreneurship," designed to empower aspiring entrepreneurs and professionals looking to foster innovative ventures. This program will provide participants with the tools, knowledge, and skills necessary for entrepreneurship, " the institute wrote on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

The curriculum emphasises essential aspects of entrepreneurship, such as ideation, business planning, market strategies, and resource management.

Participants will benefit from the expertise of distinguished faculty and industry professionals, engaging in interactive learning approaches, including lectures, case studies, group discussions, and practical exercises, to gain a comprehensive understanding of what drives entrepreneurial success.

Program Duration

This three-month, non-residential course is tailored to empower residents of Raipur and promote entrepreneurship in the local community. 

By offering specialised training and support, the program seeks to nurture a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem that contributes to the region's economic development, as highlighted in the press release.

IIM Raipur offers various management postgraduate programs, e-programs, and certification programs.

Recently, IIM Raipur has commenced the fourth batch of the Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Digital Health (PGCPDH) and the Diploma Programme in Digital Health (DPDH). These programs have been launched in collaboration with the Academy of Digital Health Sciences. The batch for the ongoing session will begin in November 2024.

This certificate program will provide in-depth exposure through a curriculum that covers a wide range of medical and technological areas, including telemedicine, data analytics, digital health policies, entrepreneurship, and more.

Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
