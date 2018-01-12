IIM Nagpur Completes Summer Placement Process; 1.8 Lakh Highest Offer IIM Nagpur completed the summer placement process for its third batch of students enrolled in its flagship Post Graduate Program in Management (PGP 2017-19) on the 3rd of January, 2018.

IIM Nagpur Summer Placement: Yes Bank, ICICI Lombard, TATA Power, TVS, Reliance Jio Studios Participate Nagpur: IIM Nagpur completed the summer placement process for its third batch of students enrolled in its flagship Post Graduate Program in Management (PGP 2017-19) on the 3rd of January, 2018. More than fifty recruiters, including many first time participants, from across sectors like FMCG, Analytics, IT Consulting, BFSI, Consumer Durables, Logistics, Media and Broadcasting, participated in the process. The highest stipend on offer was Rs 1.8 lakh, and the average was Rs 60,176.



Prominent recruiters included VLCC, GroupM, Yes Bank, ICICI Lombard, BPCL, TATA Power, Blue Star, Sutherland Global, Capacloud, TVS, Mahindra Logistics, Gati, and Reliance Jio Studios, among many others.



According to a statement from IIM Nagpur, in this placement season, the institute witnessed enthusiastic participation from the social sector as well. Notably, Tata Trusts and Teach for India participated in the recruitment process, said the statement.



Further, Nagpur being the logistics hub of the country, many logistics companies expressed keen interest in fostering strong long-term relationships with IIM Nagpur.



The number of companies expressing interest in offering summer internships to IIM Nagpur students increased by twenty-five percent as compared to the previous year's figures.



BFSI, followed by Logistics and FMCG recruited more than thirty percent of the batch.



The average stipend offered for the top quartile of the batch was Rs 1.3 lakh, and the median stipend for the same group was Rs 1.5 lakh. The median stipend, thus reported, increased by twenty-five percent as compared to last year. Marketing, consulting, and analytics, were the most sought after roles, closely followed by finance, and operations, among students.



This year IIM Nagpur also witnessed enthusiastic participation from senior executives of companies like Fractal Analytics, HDFC AMC, TCS, JPMorgan Chase, HUL, Marico, Godrej, and Stellar Value Chain, among others, in the form of open seminars and guest lectures.



"IIM Nagpur is deeply committed to contribute to the supply of high quality managerial resource to the industry besides creation of contextually relevant knowledge base," said Prof. L S Murty, Director, IIM Nagpur, who took charge of IIM Nagpur in March last year.



"This is a constant journey. And our endeavor is to constantly review and reinvent our curricula, pedagogies, resources that delivers higher value to the society. We welcome the corporate world to take part and help us in our journey. It is at the confluence of leading management thought and practice that great ideas can be generated and great management talent nurtured." Prof. Murty added.



As part of its industry engagement activities, IIM Nagpur has already signed an MoU with one of its leading recruiters to develop case studies based on specific business challenges faced by the recruiter.



The case study once published is expected to form an integral part of the core academic curriculum at IIM Nagpur.



"The idea is to blur the boundary between academia and industry. We have a lot to learn from the industry and a lot to contribute to the industry at the same time; it is a partnership that can have a range of positive effects on contemporary management education." said Prof. Rahul Kumar Sett, Chairperson, Career Development Services (CDS) at IIM Nagpur.



