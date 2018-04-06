IIM Nagpur Records 100% Placement For PGP 2016-2018 Batch

IT sector (Tech Aspect, JK Technosoft, Value Labs, Infosys BPM) is the major recruiter followed by BFSI (Yes Bank, SBI Mutual Fund, Bajaj Allianz). Education, e-Commerce, Consulting had the minimum share in the hiring process. An increase in 28% in hiring has been observed in the IT sector.
'This year IIM Nagpur also witnessed enthusiastic participation from senior executives of companies like Maharashtra Metro, Stellar Value Chain Solutions Limited, Fractal Analytics, HDFC AMC, Axis Risk Consulting, Lowe Lintas, TCS, HUL, Marico and Tie Global among others, in the form of open seminars and guest lectures,' reads an official statement from IIM, Nagpur.
"Our students have made their presence felt in the corporate world and I am sure that it is just the beginning. I would also like to thank all our corporate partners for their confidence in IIM Nagpur and its students. We are sure of reaching greater pinnacles in the years to come" said Mr. Souvik Roy, In-charge, Career Development Services (CDS), IIM Nagpur.
