IIM Lucknow Invites Applications For Head Of Administration, Salary Rs 1.2 Lakh

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates for the post of Head (Administration) on contract basis for its Noida Campus. The post is initially for a period of one year and can be extended further for a period of two years on the discretion of the institute.

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the institute for detailed information. Application should reach to the mentioned address before January 23, 2024 through Speed Post.

The job role would require the professional to be the overall in-charge of all administrative activities such as Infrastructure and Estate Management, Transport, Personnel, Security, Horticulture, Sanitation, Stores and Purchase, Facilities, Students Affairs and MDP Hostels etc. He/She will report to the Dean of Noida Campus and perform a set of assigned administrative duties and responsibilities under his guidance in accordance with the set rules and policies of the Institute.

Candidates having a postgraduate degree from a recognised university / institute with a minimum of 15 years' relevant experience in the areas of administration and allied areas are eligible to apply. In case of exceptionally deserving candidates, the requirement of postgraduate may be relaxed.

The candidate should also possess basic computer knowledge such as MS Office Tools, Email etc. Good understanding of Central Government rules, regulations and procedures along with excellent oral and written communication skills will be added requirements. The candidate must be between the age group 50-57 years.

The candidates selected for the post will be required to stay at the campus for which an unfurnished accommodation will be provided on the campus, subject to availability of the accommodation, as per rules.

The monthly salary for the post is between Rs 90,000- 1,20,000.