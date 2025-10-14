IIM Lucknow Summer Placement Sees Highest Stipend Of Rs 3.95 Lakh Per Month

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has successfully concluded the summer placement drive for the 41st batch of its Post Graduate Programme (PGP) and the 22nd batch of Agribusiness Management (ABM). The placement season recorded the highest domestic stipend at Rs 3.95 lakh per month and the highest international stipend at Rs 2.5 lakh per month.

The average stipend stood at Rs 1.67 lakh per month, while the median stipend reached Rs 1.72 lakh per month. The top 50% of the batch secured an average stipend of Rs 2.18 lakh per month, indicating a consistent rise in placement outcomes and opportunities.

Students received offers across a wide range of domains, including consulting, finance, marketing, product management, operations, retail, and e-commerce.

The placement drive saw participation from leading recruiters such as McKinsey & Company, Boston Consulting Group (BCG), Bain & Company, Accenture, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), Goldman Sachs, Amazon, Google, and Procter & Gamble (P&G). Additionally, several top firms participated for the first time, including Barclays, DE Shaw, Morgan Stanley, Mondelez, Nestle, and Wells Fargo.

Notably, the Adani Group joined the recruitment process this year, offering selected interns a tuition waiver along with competitive stipends.

The institute stated that the successful completion of the summer placements reflects IIM Lucknow's strong industry linkages and commitment to preparing students for impactful leadership roles across sectors.