IIM Kozhikode To Release CAT 2025 Answer Key On December 4

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode, will release the answer key for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 on Thursday, December 4, 2025. Once released, candidates will be able to check the key on the official website of CAT – iimcat.ac.in. The answer key is usually released around the first week of December.

In 2024, the entrance exam was conducted on November 24 and the answer key was released on December 3. Candidates were given time till December 5 to raise objections. In 2023 and 2022, the CAT answer keys were released on December 5 and December 1, respectively. In 2023, CAT was held on November 26, and in 2022, it was held on November 27.

The exam was held on November 30, 2025 at 339 test centres spread across 170 cities in India. Of the total 2.95 lakh candidates registering for the MBA entrance test, around 2.58 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. As per the exam convenor, the overall attendance was approximately 86 per cent in CAT 2025.

The CAT 2025 question paper had 68 questions in total, 24 of which were from the verbal ability and reading comprehension (VARC) section and 22 each from data interpretation and logical reasoning (DILR), and quantitative ability (QA) sections.

CAT serves as the gateway for admission to postgraduate and doctoral programmes offered by the IIMs. Scores will also be accepted by several non-IIM institutions listed on the official website, although the IIMs do not participate in those institutes' selection processes.