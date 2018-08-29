IIM Kozhikode To Create Exclusive Batch For Women From Next Year, 60 Additional Seats To Come Up

These seats will be supernumerary and will not affect the chance of candidates in existing seats.

IIM Kozhikode (or IIMK) has decided to create 60 additional seats exclusively for women in their prestigious postgraduate programme in management (PGP) from the next academic year. These seats will be supernumerary and will not affect the chance of candidates in existing seats. This move from Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode comes after the IITs, the pioneer engineering and technological institutes in the country, decided to allow supernumerary seats for women candidates.

According to a statement from IIMK, selection to these seats for women candidates will be based on a separate application and selection process to identify exceptional performers with potential for leadership positions in the industry.

The Institute will follow the prevailing reservation norms for socially disadvantaged communities, said the statement from IIMK.

IIMK completed twenty two years of its existence on August 21, 2018.

Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM Kozhikode said that the affirmative action is in line IIM Kozhikode's legacy of enabling increased participation of women in leadership positions in the industry and the community.

"IIM Kozhikode had earlier pioneered a bold initiative to enhance the number of women in its academic programme which started with an unprecedented 30% women admitted to the batch during the year 2010 which increased to a historic high of nearly 54 per cent for the 2013 admissions," the statement said.

"This was very well received by the recruiters and translated to a better performance in placements as several leading firms were looking at enhancing the participation of women in the managerial cadre," it added.

Subsequently, all the other IIMs had followed this policy thereby substantially increasing the opportunities for women in the national institutions.

Prof. Chatterjee said that he hoped this initiative would help in attracting some of the brightest talents to the campus.

As part of the 23rd anniversary celebrations, Kiran Bedi, Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, IPS (Retd) delivered the 23rd Foundation Day lecture.

Delivering the Foundation Day lecture Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi encouraged the students to build their foundation by living each day to the fullest, prepare for the unexpected and be grateful for the present.

Founded in 1996, IIMK was the 5th IIM set up by the Government of India. The institute was ranked #6 among all management schools in the recent 2018 NIRF rankings for higher education launched by the Ministry of Human Resources Development in 2016.

Starting in 1997 with a batch of 42 students in its Post Graduate Programme (PGP), IIMK is on a high growth trajectory today with PGP student's intake for 2018 was 420 students i.e., 10 times increase in 22 years thus making it one of the fastest growing management school in the country. Additionally, IIMK is successfully mentoring IIM Amritsar, the 15th IIM in the country, since October 2014.

