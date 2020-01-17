IIM Indore, TikToK come together for creating education module

IIM Indore and TikTok will jointly lead an India wide conversation and dialogue series together with the faculty and students on responsible leadership and how to make policy work better for people, according to a statement released by the B-school.

The focus of the partnership will remain on creating high quality first of a kind education module for top B school students, mid-career senior management professionals, government officers, smart city CEOs, bureaucrats, family owned businesses and entrepreneurs to prepare them for management challenges of the future and digital disruption.



IIM Indore and TikTok plan to host joint trainings and workshops on sharing good practices on using the internet safely and productively along with hackathons for government departments, law enforcements agencies, and government scheme executing partners.

The partnership also aims to promote better governance solutions for citizens, capacity building of government departments, digital wellbeing, spread awareness on the impact of short form video story telling in marketing and business management, negotiation, enhancing job creation, and skilling.



"We're very excited and delighted to partner with TikTok to develop new modules of short video content storytelling and implement them in communication, negotiation, marketing and strategy programs, both in our flagship programs as well as executive programs. This partnership is in line with IIM Indore's quest to be a contextually relevant, world-class, socially conscious institute," Prof Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore said while signing the MOU with TikTok.

"The internet is the single most powerful tool which has changed the way we work, live, and play. It is a source of new knowledge and is filled with possibilities. TikTok has changed the way we tell stories and now we see a new India rise and take its place under the sun, using TikTok for Good. We are happy to see that TikTok through this partnership with IIM Indore is helping bridge India with Bharat," Dr. Subi Chaturvedi, Head, TikTok For Good, said.

TikTok will also collaborate with IIM Indore to support in furthering the Digital India mission of a fully connected and empowered India through digital literacy workshops, capacity building and organise several hackathons across states with an aim to engage the youth to come up with a tech or non-tech solutions and address better e-delivery and good governance solutions.

