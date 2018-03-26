IIM Indore Graduates To Be Conferred Degrees Instead Of Diplomas After IIM Bangalore and IIM Udaipur, now IIM Indore will award MBA degrees instead of diplomas students who are completing their course this year.

Share EMAIL PRINT IIM Indore convocation ceremony would take place on March 28 Indore: After IIM Bangalore and



"At its meeting held on March 22, 2018, the Academic Council of IIM Indore resolved to recommend to the IIM Indore Board of Governors (BoG) award of the following degrees at the forthcoming convocation to be held on March 28, 2018: Master of Business Administration degree to those successfully completing the 2-year Post Graduate Programme in Management, Bachelor of Arts (Foundations of Management) (Under the Dual Degree Programme) and Master of Business Administration (Under the Dual Degree Programme) to those successfully completing the 5-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM)," said the statement.



"The Academic Council has recommended to the BoG that students who have successfully completed all other long-duration programmes of the Institute [EPGP, PGPMX, FPM, FPM (Industry)] this year be awarded diplomas as before," added the statement.



The IIM Indore pre-convocation ceremony would take place on March 27, 2018. The Guests of Honour for pre-convocation will be Rahul Razdan, CEO, Reliance Jio Messaging Services Pvt Ltd (also the PGP alumnus of batch 1998-2000) and Shantiswarup Panda, Chief Marketing Officer, Raymond Ltd (also the PGP alumnus of batch 2003-2005).



A musical performance by Ragas Redefine would also take place on March 27, 2018.



The development of distributing degrees in IIMs is happening after the Rajya Sabha passed a bill, extending greater autonomy to the IIMs by restricting the government's role in their functioning and granting them power to award degrees to their graduates.



The Indian Institutes of Management Bill, 2017 -- which was passed in the Lok Sabha in July last year -- grants statutory powers to the IIMs in their running including the appointment of directors and faculty members. The bill gives them powers to award degrees instead of postgraduate diplomas.



Click here for more



After IIM Bangalore and IIM Udaipur , now IIM Indore will award MBA degrees instead of diplomas for students who are completing their courses this year. The decision was taken on an academic council meeting held on March 22, said a statement from the institute. The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore convocation ceremony would take place on March 28, 2018 in the presence of Aditya Ghosh, President and whole-time Director of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (IndiGo Airlines)."At its meeting held on March 22, 2018, the Academic Council of IIM Indore resolved to recommend to the IIM Indore Board of Governors (BoG) award of the following degrees at the forthcoming convocation to be held on March 28, 2018: Master of Business Administration degree to those successfully completing the 2-year Post Graduate Programme in Management, Bachelor of Arts (Foundations of Management) (Under the Dual Degree Programme) and Master of Business Administration (Under the Dual Degree Programme) to those successfully completing the 5-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM)," said the statement."The Academic Council has recommended to the BoG that students who have successfully completed all other long-duration programmes of the Institute [EPGP, PGPMX, FPM, FPM (Industry)] this year be awarded diplomas as before," added the statement.The IIM Indore pre-convocation ceremony would take place on March 27, 2018. The Guests of Honour for pre-convocation will be Rahul Razdan, CEO, Reliance Jio Messaging Services Pvt Ltd (also the PGP alumnus of batch 1998-2000) and Shantiswarup Panda, Chief Marketing Officer, Raymond Ltd (also the PGP alumnus of batch 2003-2005).A musical performance by Ragas Redefine would also take place on March 27, 2018.The development of distributing degrees in IIMs is happening after the Rajya Sabha passed a bill, extending greater autonomy to the IIMs by restricting the government's role in their functioning and granting them power to award degrees to their graduates. The Indian Institutes of Management Bill, 2017 -- which was passed in the Lok Sabha in July last year -- grants statutory powers to the IIMs in their running including the appointment of directors and faculty members. The bill gives them powers to award degrees instead of postgraduate diplomas.Click here for more Education News