IIM Indore Graduates To Be Conferred Degrees Instead Of Diplomas

"At its meeting held on March 22, 2018, the Academic Council of IIM Indore resolved to recommend to the IIM Indore Board of Governors (BoG) award of the following degrees at the forthcoming convocation to be held on March 28, 2018: Master of Business Administration degree to those successfully completing the 2-year Post Graduate Programme in Management, Bachelor of Arts (Foundations of Management) (Under the Dual Degree Programme) and Master of Business Administration (Under the Dual Degree Programme) to those successfully completing the 5-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM)," said the statement.
"The Academic Council has recommended to the BoG that students who have successfully completed all other long-duration programmes of the Institute [EPGP, PGPMX, FPM, FPM (Industry)] this year be awarded diplomas as before," added the statement.
The IIM Indore pre-convocation ceremony would take place on March 27, 2018. The Guests of Honour for pre-convocation will be Rahul Razdan, CEO, Reliance Jio Messaging Services Pvt Ltd (also the PGP alumnus of batch 1998-2000) and Shantiswarup Panda, Chief Marketing Officer, Raymond Ltd (also the PGP alumnus of batch 2003-2005).
A musical performance by Ragas Redefine would also take place on March 27, 2018.
The development of distributing degrees in IIMs is happening after the Rajya Sabha passed a bill, extending greater autonomy to the IIMs by restricting the government's role in their functioning and granting them power to award degrees to their graduates.
Comments
Click here for more Education News