IIM Guwahati Launches First MBA Batch; Inaugural Cohort Has 52 Students From 18 States

IIM Guwahati First MBA Batch: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Guwahati has begun its first academic session with the launch of its inaugural MBA batch for 2026-28, just two years after receiving approval for its establishment. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday inaugurated the programme at the institute's temporary campus in Tech City, Bongora, in Kamrup district.

The inaugural MBA batch comprises 52 students from 18 states, marking the beginning of academic activities at the country's newest IIM.

"The pioneer batch comprises 52 students from across India, reflecting the Institute's commitment to bringing together talented individuals from diverse backgrounds to shape the next generation of responsible leaders," the institute said in a statement.

In a post on X, the chief minister said construction of the permanent campus, spread across more than 189 acres, is progressing rapidly. He added that the Assam government will take all necessary measures to ensure its timely completion.

Sharma also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's long-term vision of building a future-ready workforce through greater access to premier educational institutions has led to an unprecedented expansion of IITs, IIMs, and AIIMS since 2014, with Assam emerging as a major beneficiary of the initiative.

The chief minister expressed gratitude to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for approving the establishment of IIM Guwahati and supporting the state's proposal.

Highlighting Assam's growing education ecosystem, Sharma said the state is steadily emerging as a hub of educational excellence in the region, providing quality learning opportunities and shaping the careers of young students.