IIM CAT 2025 Answer Key Released, Check Steps To Raise Objection

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kozhikode has released the answer key for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025. Students who appeared in the exam can visit the official website of the CAT 2025 to check and download the answer key. Applicants will be required to enter their login credentials User ID and Password to access the answer key.

Steps to raise objections

Visit the official website of CAT 2025

On the home page, click on ‘Candidate Response/Provisional Answer key'

Enter User ID and Password

Check the answer key

Candidates can raise objections against the answer key from 12 pm on December 8, until 11:55 pm on December 10, 2025. Objections found valid by the institute will be considered and a new answer key will be released accordingly. The institute will release the final result for CAT by December-end.

The CAT 2025 examination was held in three shifts - 8:30 to 10:30 am, 12:30 to 2:30 pm and 4:30 to 6:30 at 339 test centres spread across 170 cities in India. Of the total 2.95 lakh candidates registering for the MBA entrance test, around 2.58 lakh candidates appeared. The overall attendance was approximately 86 per cent, according to the exam convenor.

The CAT 2025 question paper had 68 questions in total, 24 of which were from the verbal ability and reading comprehension (VARC) section and 22 each from data interpretation and logical reasoning (DILR), and quantitative ability (QA) sections.

CAT is conducted for admission to various postgraduate and fellow/doctoral programs at IIMs and other MBA institutes. Candidates can check the complete list of institutions on the official CAT website.

