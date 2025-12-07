IIM CAT 2025 Answer Key Objection Window Opens Tomorrow, Check steps To Raise Challenges

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode will open the two-day objection window for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 answer key on December 8, 2025. Candidates who had any objection can visit the official website, iimcat.ac.in, to raise objections.

The CAT 2025 was conducted on November 30, 2025, in computer-based mode at 339 centers across India. The provisional answer keys and individual answer sheets for over 2.58 lakh candidates who appeared for the CAT 2025 exam have already been released.

How to Submit Objections

Candidates can submit objections by following the steps below:

1. Visit the official website iimcat.ac.in

2. Select the 'Candidate Login' option

3. Enter your registered login details

4. Fill in your personal information if prompted

5. Click on the 'Objection Form' tab

6. Select the question number, section, and type of objection

7. Add comments up to 500 words as needed

8. Upload supporting documents

9. Pay the prescribed fee

10. Submit the form and save a copy for future reference.

The CAT 2025 marking system awards +3 marks for each correct answer, while 1 mark is deducted for every incorrect MCQ response. There is no negative marking for non-MCQ (TITA) questions, and no marks will be deducted for questions left unanswered.

The results are expected to be released on the first week of January 2026. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for updates.