IIM Calcutta Hiring Professor Of Practice, Check Details

IIM Calcutta has invited applications for Professor of Practice positions from highly experienced and accomplished management professionals. The job role will require the professionals to promote industry-institute linkages through a wide range of activities, including participation in executive education, supporting IIM Calcutta's various centres and programmes, resource generation and consulting assignments.

Eligibility

The applicant applying for the post must have a proven expertise in their specific profession or role with preferably 15 years of service/experience at a senior level.

He/she should be below the age of 65 years.

The candidate must have significant potential to develop industry/ government/international connect and ability to leverage the same for the benefit of the institute.

They may help bring research and consulting projects, serving as a liaison between the institute and the industry or government entities to identify research.

Salary

The selected candidate will be paid Rs 1,20,000 per month.

Job role

Engagement is defined as involvement in degree/diploma teaching, executive education and external consulting as per the norms prevailing in the Institute.



This is a contractual appointment and duration of appointment will be for one year. The contract may be renewed based on performance of the candidate and the requirement at the institute. Professors of Practice may be hired as full time Chair Professor of Practice as per Institute Chair Professor of Practice policy.

This is a rolling advertisement and there is no last date. For further details candidates can visit official website of IIM Calcutta.