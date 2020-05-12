IIM Calcutta features in Financial Times Executive Education Rankings 2020

The Financial Times announced its Executive Education Ranking in 2020 for Customized and Open programmes yesterday. IIM Calcutta features for the first time this year in the FT Executive Education Ranking and has been ranked among the top 85 business schools across the world and top three business schools from India in the customized executive education category.

This ranking validates IIM Calcutta's premier position in the area of executive education in India, particularly in the customized category that comprises closed-enrolment programmes for specific corporate and government organizations, a statement from the Institute said.

Recently, IIM Calcutta also featured as the top-ranked school from India (2nd in Asia and 17th globally) in the Financial Times Masters in Management Ranking 2019 for its flagship two-year MBA programme.

"IIM Calcutta is delighted at this recognition by Financial Times for the quality of our customized executive education programmes. We have decades of experience in designing and delivering customized classroom programmes for select corporate organizations," IIM Calcutta Director, Professor Anju Seth said.

"Over the last several years, we have also played a pioneering role in delivering customized programmes via live online modes. We are now able to proudly offer the full spectrum of customized programmes ranging from pure classroom programmes through blended delivery programmes (involving a mix of classroom and live online delivery) to pure online programmes," Prof Seth said.

The statement also said that the Institute is all set to expand its efforts by offering new programmes through asynchronous mode as part of its ongoing commitment to make the Institute's offerings accessible to learners around the world.

IIM Bangalore or IIMB was ranked among the top 50 global schools, for the second year in succession, in the Financial Times Executive Education Rankings 2020, released worldwide yesterday.

