IIM Bangalore UG Admission Test 2026: Response Sheet Release Expected Soon

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore is expected to release the response sheets and provisional scores for the Undergraduate Admission Test (UGAT) 2026 next week.

Students who appeared for the exam will be able to check their recorded responses and provisional scores on the official website, ug.iimb.ac.in. The institute will also send detailed instructions to candidates via their registered email addresses.

This year, 12,137 candidates registered for the entrance test, and 11,161 appeared, resulting in an attendance rate of nearly 92 per cent. Among those who took the exam, around 55 per cent were male candidates and 45 per cent were female candidates.

The UGAT 2026 examination was conducted on November 15 at 44 test centres across 30 cities in India.

Objection Window After Response Sheet Release

Once the response sheets and provisional scores are published, candidates will have an opportunity to challenge any discrepancies in their recorded responses.

The objection window is expected to remain open for 48 to 72 hours, although the exact deadline will be communicated through email. Candidates wishing to raise objections will have to pay a processing fee, the details of which will also be shared by the institute.

All objections submitted within the prescribed timeline will be reviewed by an expert committee. Necessary corrections, if any, will be incorporated before the final scores are prepared.

Final Scorecards Expected Later

IIM Bangalore is likely to release the final scorecards in the week following the publication of response sheets and provisional scores. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official admissions website and their registered email accounts for the latest updates.

UGAT 2026 Exam Pattern

The entrance test consisted of three sections:

Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation

Logical Reasoning

Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension

Candidates were given 135 minutes to complete the examination. Additional time was provided to Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) as per the prescribed guidelines.

Students should keep an eye on official announcements regarding the response sheets, objection facility and final scorecards.