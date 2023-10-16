IIM Bangalore Tops Financial Times Executive MBA Ranking 2023 In India

IIM Bangalore made notable strides in female faculty and student representation in the FT Global Ranking.

The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM-B) has secured the top ranking in India for its Post Graduate Programme in Enterprise Management (PGPEM), an Executive MBA (EMBA) programme designed for working professionals, according to the 2023 Global Ranking by Financial Times (FT). IIM Bangalore is the only Indian business school to secure a place in the Top 100 global list, ranking 94th. The PGPEM excelled in various key categories, achieving a perfect score for Faculty with Doctorates (100%) and high scores in ESG (98), Research (97), Work Experience (90), and Carbon Footprint (83). Notably, IIMB has shown significant improvement in its scores for Female Faculty and Student representation in the FT Global Ranking compared to the previous year.

The Post Graduate Programme in Enterprise Management (PGPEM), offered to working professionals by the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB),

Professor Rishikesh T Krishnan, the director of IIM Bangalore, said, "This accomplishment validates our unwavering commitment to providing high-quality management education and fostering adaptable business leaders."

The Post Graduate Programme in Enterprise Management at IIMB Bangalore is designed for working professionals with a minimum of four years of post-graduation work experience. Its primary aim is to equip participants with the skills and knowledge to effectively manage increased responsibilities as business leaders.

In the 2023 FT EMBA Ranking, the Kellogg/HKUST Business Schools of Hong Kong ranked no. 1. Business schools can choose whether they want to participate in this ranking, but to be eligible, they need approval from one or both of the leading accreditation agencies, AACSB or Equis. Additionally, their alumni must provide a sufficient number of responses to make the data statistically significant.

The ranking places the greatest emphasis on factors like alumni salaries and salary increases, but it also considers other aspects such as the diversity of students and faculty in terms of gender and international background, academic research, and the carbon emissions associated with the schools' operations. Notably, financial support from employers tends to be higher for male alumni compared to female alumni, with 53 per cent and 50 per cent, respectively, receiving full or partial funding this year.

Executive MBAs, typically pursued by professionals in senior positions while they continue to work, have traditionally been seen as a means to enhance managerial skills and improve employee retention.