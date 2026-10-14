IIM Ahmedabad Launches Blended MBA In Business Analytics And AI For 2027-29 Batch, Check Details

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM Ahmedabad) has announced a two-year blended MBA programme in Business Analytics and Artificial Intelligence (BA & AI) for the 2027-29 batch. The programme is designed for working professionals and entrepreneurs seeking to develop their management, analytical and AI-related skills. Eligible candidates can apply with valid CAT, GMAT or GRE scores or appear for the IIMA Admission Test for BPGP: BA & AI. The Round 1 application deadline is November 2, 2026. The total programme fee is Rs 21 lakh, excluding travel and accommodation costs for campus modules.

IIM Ahmedabad MBA in Business Analytics and AI: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: Candidates must hold a bachelor's degree, CA, CS, ICWA, CMA or equivalent qualification with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA.

Candidates must hold a bachelor's degree, CA, CS, ICWA, CMA or equivalent qualification with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA. Work experience: Applicants with a three-year graduation degree need at least three years of full-time work experience. Those with a four-year graduation degree need at least two years, as of March 31, 2027.

Applicants with a three-year graduation degree need at least three years of full-time work experience. Those with a four-year graduation degree need at least two years, as of March 31, 2027. Entrance exam: Candidates must have CAT, GMAT or GRE scores from January 1, 2022, onwards, or appear for the IIMA Admission Test.

IIM Ahmedabad MBA 2027-29: Important Admission Dates

Round 1 application deadline: November 2, 2026.

November 2, 2026. Round 1 admission test: November 22, 2026.

November 22, 2026. Round 1 shortlist: November 30, 2026.

November 30, 2026. Final selection for Round 1: December 21, 2026.

December 21, 2026. Round 2 application deadline: December 20, 2026.

December 20, 2026. Round 2 admission test: January 10, 2027.

January 10, 2027. Final selection for Round 2: February 10, 2027.

Candidates will be shortlisted based on entrance test scores and interviewed by IIMA faculty members. Selection will consider analytical ability, education, work experience and professional potential. The total programme fee is Rs 21 lakh, payable in installments. The application fee is Rs 2,000 for CAT/GMAT/GRE applicants and Rs 5,000 for admission test applicants. Financial assistance through bank loans may be available.