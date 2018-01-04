IIM Ahmedabad Alumni Contributes Rs 50 Lakh Towards Faculty Club Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIMA) has received a funding support of Rs 50 lakh from its PGP Batch 2007.

New Delhi: Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIMA) has received a funding support of Rs 50 lakh from its PGP Batch 2007. The contribution made towards the Faculty Club, shows 'their affection towards the faculty and the learning opportunities that IIMA faculty offered while they were on campus' said Professor Errol D'Souza, Director-In-Charge, IIMA. Adding more to the significant contribution, Professor Rakesh Basant, Dean A&ER, IIMA said, 'IIMA Alumni contribution towards IIMA Faculty Club is a new landmark in the Alumni contribution towards the priorities identified by the Institute. We are overwhelmed with their contribution and support.'



IIM alumni have been supportive towards multiple initiatives on campus.



Mr. Ashwin Balasubramaniam, batch representative PGP 2007 said, "The two years in IIMA have enriched our lives in so many ways it's tough to enumerate in a few words. It is truly a great feeling to be back and contribute in our small way to help the institution that has done so much for us."



In August 2017, the institute got a fresh wave of contribution from its alumni and well-wishers for conservation and restoration of classrooms and dorms at its Heritage campus. In addition to the contributions declared earlier by IIMA, the institute had received additional contributions towards restoration and upgrade by an alumni couple for classroom CR-5; and by alumni of our PGP 1982 batch for classroom CR-2.



Earlier, IIMA had announced donations by TCS for Vikram Sarabhai Library; by anonymous alumni for dorm D-1 (named Kamala Chowdhary Dorm) and CR-3 (named Labdhi Bhandari Classroom); by RBL Bank, led by alumnus Mr. Vishwavir Ahuja, PGP 1981, for classroom CR-1; and by alumni of PGP 1992 batch for classroom CR-4.



'IIMA has shaped our careers and personalities and given us friendships and memories to cherish. It's an amazing feeling to return back to campus and relive some of those memories,' added Ms. Madhuri Iyer, PGP 2007 batch.



