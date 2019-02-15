IIM Ahmedabad Adds GRE As One More Criteria For ePGP Programme

The application for admission into IIMA ePGP 2019-21 batch has already begun.

From 2019-21 batch onwards, IIM Ahmedabad will be accepting valid GRE scores apart from GMAT and CAT for its ePGP programme. A statement from Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad said the institute will accept GRE score from last five year. This announcement by the premier B-School will be a breather for such candidates who have missed the CAT 2018 deadline. Interested candidates can appear in GMAT / GRE until March 31, 2019 in order to be eligible for 2019-21 batch application.

Shortlisted candidates applying for 2019-21 batch will be invited for personal interview at IIMA campus or other cities decided by Institute, said the statement.

"The e-Mode Post Graduate Programme marks IIMA's foray to offering long-term hybrid management education course leading to awarding a PG Diploma. The ePGP is a hybrid learning programme, with online lessons attended through study centers, classroom teaching at IIMA campus at regular intervals and, mentored project work," the statement added.

The two year course is comprehensive and designed for working executives and entrepreneurs. The programme is aimed to enhance strategic thinking and impart the entrepreneurial as well leadership abilities required for taking organizations to the next level, while also advancing individual career aspirations.

The innovative curriculum is designed by the faculty members of IIMA, with their diverse experience in research, consulting / advisory, and teaching the regular students and executives in various programmes. The pedagogy is benchmarked with global standards in management education, thus providing participants with knowledge that are vital in today's knowledge economy.

The application for admission into ePGP 2019-21 batch has already begun. The last date for the application is May 31, 2019. The first campus module for new batch is slated to start from September 23, 2019.

