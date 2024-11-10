IIIT Surat Invites Applications For Faculty Positions In CSE And ECE Disciplines

The Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Surat has opened applications for faculty roles across its Computer Science Engineering (CSE) and Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) departments, as well as for doctoral programmes in Engineering, Technology, and Science. The institution is seeking candidates with outstanding academic and research achievements to contribute to its educational mission.

Positions And Application Requirements

Vacancies are available at various levels:

Associate Professor: 2 positions

Assistant Professor Grade-I: 2 positions

Assistant Professor Grade-II: 18 positions (CSE, ECE, and Applied Science & Humanities in Physics and Mathematics)

Candidates must submit their applications in the prescribed format, both online via Google Form and in hard copy. The physical application, including all required documentation, should be sent by Speed Post, Courier, or Registered AD to IIIT Surat.

Salary and Benefits

Successful candidates will receive pay and allowances as per the 7th CPC, along with HRA, Dearness Allowance, Transport Allowance, and NPS contributions following government rules. Appointments will be probationary for two years from the date of joining.

Application Fees and Reservation

A non-refundable application fee of Rs 1,000 is required, with a discounted fee of Rs 500 for SC, ST, and PwD candidates with at least 40% disability. The fee should be paid through UPI or NEFT to the institute's designated bank account.

Candidates interested in applying can find more information and application guidelines in the official notice.