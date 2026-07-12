IIIT Hyderabad Celebrates 25th Convocation: Check Programme-Wise Graduates, Placement Offers

IIIT Hyderabad: The International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad (IIIT Hyderabad) celebrated its 25th convocation on Saturday, and graduated 526 students. IIIT-H is an autonomous research university that focuses on the core areas of Information Technology, such as Computer Science, Electronics and Communications, and their applications in other domains through inter-disciplinary research that has a greater social impact, according to official information.

In a press release, the institute stated that "from its first convocation in 2002, when 49 students graduated from a campus with 496 students and 16 faculty members, IIIT Hyderabad has grown into one of India's leading research universities". It further said that today, the institute has 2,524 students, 114 faculty members, and an alumni network of over 8,200 graduates, reflecting nearly three decades of sustained growth in research, innovation and academic excellence.

Gold Medal, All-Rounder Awards

Maddireddy Kritin (BTech in Computer Science and Engineering) received the 'IIIT Hyderabad Gold Medal' for outstanding academic performance, the official document stated. Abhinav Digambar Raundhal (BTech in Computer Science and Engineering) was awarded the 'Best All-rounder Award' in recognition of his exceptional achievements in academics, extracurricular activities and service to the institute, the press release stated.

Programme-Wise Graduates

The graduating batch comprised 526 students, including 166 undergraduate, 303 postgraduate, and 57 Master of Science in Information Technology (MSIT) graduates.

BTech: 95

BTech (Honours): 71

Dual Degree: 101

MS by Research: 47

MTech: 137

PhD: 18

MSIT: 57

Placement Offers This Year

As per official information, a total of 119 companies registered for placements during the year, with 59 companies making offers.

The institute welcomed five new regular faculty members during the year, strengthening its expertise across research and teaching, the official press release stated. IIIT Hyderabad now has 114 faculty members, as per official information.