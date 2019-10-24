Pondicherry Engineering College Attracts Top MNCs To Campus Placement Drive

The companies which hired PMC students include Accenture, HCL and Sony.

Pondicherry Engineering College (PMC) students of 2019-2020 batch are attending campus placement drives from July 2019 onwards and 215 students are placed from 23 Companies. The companies which hired PMC students include Accenture, HCL, ZOHO, DeltaX, Sony, Philips, SAP labs, Reliance and Optum.

Qualcomm, one of America's leading mobile phone processor manufactures visited the campus and selected 5 Computer Science and Engineering students.

Chandra Athari, Director IT of Qualcomm told that the selected students would undergo 6 months internship from January to June 2020 and would be given opportunity to work with the future 5G processor.

During internship there are paid Rs 30,000 per month as stipend and after successful completion of internship would be absorbed for permanent employment.

Their maximum salary is Rs 15 Lakhs per annum.

Hewlett Packard (HP) visited the campus and selected 6 students for internship cum permanent positions.

HP Talent Acquisition Manager Rachitha Mahadar told that PEC students are good in technical and coding knowledge and hence selected for 6 months internship cum permanent job for Bangalore office, said a statement from PMC. Their annual CTC offered is Rs 10 Lakhs.

Principal Professor Kothandaraman and Placement Officer Professor Elansezhian congratulated all the placed students and handed over the placement offers.

