QS India University Ranking A Significant Achievement: Pondicherry University

Pondicherry University has been participating in the QS World University Ranking since 2018.

Pondicherry University is ranked 51-55 category among Indian Universities in the QS India University Rankings 2020 released on Tuesday. According to an official release, the inclusion of the Puducherry-based Central University in the QS World University Ranking is a significant achievement, "because the Pondicherry University secured a good position from among the participating universities".

IITs dominated the QS India University Rankings 2020 with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and IIT Delhi securing the top three positions in the second edition of the rankings while Madras and Kharagpur IITs are placed in fourth and fifth places respectively.

The QS World University Ranking introduced its ranking since 2014 and Pondicherry University has been participating in the QS World University Ranking since 2018.

In order to capture the overall performance of the university, the ranking parameters uses 8 rigorous performance indicators examining each university's strengths against all of its core missions - like academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty student ratio, quality of teaching staff, papers per faculty, citations per paper, international faculty and international students.

The University scored very well with regard to performance indicators like research impact, productivity and teaching commitment besides scoring a good ratio with regard to staff with doctorate degree, citation per paper and papers per faculty with 96.2, 5.2 and 8.7 against national mean scores of 71.6, 4.6 and 7, said the release.

The University scored 18th place in the all India ranking with regard to staff with doctorate degree and made significant improvement with regard to paper publication and citation.

The Pondicherry University is also participating in other prestigious world rankings like, THE (Times Higher Education) World University Ranking, ACU (Association of Common Wealth Universities) Ranking and National Rankings like NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) and other industry sponsored rankings.

"The University is looking to scale greater heights in the coming years with the visionary leadership of the Vice Chancellor of Pondicherry University Professor Gurmeet Singh and the dedicated contribution of teachers, officers and other staff to provide better academic environment to research scholars and students," the official release said.

