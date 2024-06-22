QS Rankings 2025: Top Indian Universities To Pursue Higher Education

Quacquarelli Symonds has released QS World Rankings 2025 featuring Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) at the top. The university maintained its reign at the top for the 13th consecutive year. Imperial College London jumped four places to take second and the University of Oxford and Harvard University have been ranked in third and fourth place respectively. The University of Cambridge is at the top five.



In India, IIT Bombay is the top ranked institute followed by IIT Delhi at the second position and IISc at the third rank.



The ranking in 2025 features over 1,500 universities across 105 higher education systems. The United States is the most represented country or territory, with 197 ranked institutions, followed by the United Kingdom with 90 and mainland China with 71.



The following are the top ranked institutions that were featured in the QS Rankings 2025 from India:

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD) Indian Institute of Science Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT-KGP) Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) University of Delhi Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITR) Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG) Anna University Indian Institute of Technology Indore Indian Institute of Technology BHU Varanasi (IIT BHU Varanasi) Jawaharlal Nehru University Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences Savitribai Phule Pune University

