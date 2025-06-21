QS Rankings 2026: Top 10 Indian Institutes With Best Sustainability Rankings

QS Rankings 2026: The QS World University Rankings, released on Thursday featured the best performing institutions around the world. A total of 54 Indian institutions made it to the QS Global Rankings with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi as the best performing Indian institution.

The Sustainability Score evaluates how well an institution contributes to areas such as waste reduction, energy efficiency, student well-being, transparency, and ethical decision-making.

Here are the top 10 Indian institutions according to the QS World Rankings 2026 with their sustainability scores:

The best performing Indian institute is the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi with an overall rank of 123 among the top institutions around the world. IIT, Delhi earned a sustainability score of 79.9.

The second Indian institution is the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) with an overall 129 rank. IIT, Bombay earned a sustainability score of 75.2.

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) with an overall 180th position, earned a sustainability score of 73.

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT-KGP) secured the 215th position overall, earning a sustainability score of 77.8.

Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore acquired 219 rank among the top institutions according to the QS World Rankings 2025 with a sustainability score of 66.3.

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) secured an overall rank of 222, earning a sustainability score of 74.7.

University of Delhi got an overall rank of 328 and a sustainability score of 71.2.

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG) achieved the lowest sustainability score of 43 among the top 10 Indian institutions in QS World University Rankings 2026, with an overall rank of 334.

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITR) with an overall rank of 339 earned a sustainability score of 57.5.

Anna University, Chennai at 465th rank achieved a sustainability score of 64.5.

A total of eight Indian universities debuted in the QS Global University Rankings this year, reflecting a positive growth in the overall quality of higher education institutions of the country.