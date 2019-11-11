IIFT MBA 2020 Admit Card Not Today

IIFT MBA 2020 admit card will not be released today

National Testing Agency (NTA) will not release the IIFT MBA 2020 exam admit card today. The agency had extended the dates for form correction process in view of the application date extension for students from Jammu and Kashmir and will conclude form correction process for IIFT MBA Entrance Exam 2020 today.

"All the registered candidates for the said Examination are advised to visit the website and verify their particulars. They are further advised to make correction in their particulars, in their respective application form wherever incorrect or incomplete," reads NTA notice.

Candidates applying for a change in particulars in their application form will have to pay an additional fee.

The computer-based IIFT MBA entrance test will be held on December 1, 2019.

IIFT entrance test is a multiple choice objective type written test of 120 minutes. The exam would consist of questions covering English Grammar, Vocabulary and Comprehension, General Knowledge & Current Affairs, Logical Reasoning, Data Interpretation and Quantitative Analysis.

The result for IIFT MBA 2020 will be announced on December 11, 2019 on the official website, 'iift.nta.nic.in'.

IIFT's MBA (International Business) is a six trimester general management programme with a focus on International Business for developing a competent cadre of business executives to meet the country's growing requirements for trained personnel in the field of International Business Management.

