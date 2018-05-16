IGNOU's Campus Placement Drive On May 18

"Companies participating in this drive include: Aegis Services Pvt. Ltd., Aviva India, and Quikr.com," a statement issued by the IGNOU read.
The students are required to carry photocopies of their resume (having IGNOU enrolment no), an ID proof, address proof, and passport size photograph at the time of interview.
The list of selected/shortlisted students will be declared at the end of the day. The selected students will have to join immediately as these are urgent openings, the statement read.