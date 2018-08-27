IGNOU To Hold Campus Placement Drive; Check Date, Location Details Here

IGNOU To Hold Campus Placement Drive On August 29, 2018

The Campus Placement Cell of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), in association with Regional Centres of Delhi-NCR, is organizing Campus Placement Drive on August 29, 2018 (Wednesday) at 10.00 am onwards at Baba Saheb Ambedkar Convention Centre, IGNOU Campus, New Delhi-110 068. In this event hiring will be done for the companies from Retail, Auto, and Insurance sectors.

IGNOU Students who have completed their graduation in any discipline or are in final year, and students pursuing Post Graduate programmes are eligible to participate in the drive.

The students are required to carry four copies of their latest resume (having IGNOU enrolment no.), ID proof, address proof, and passport size photographs at the time of interview. Since openings are urgent, hence selected candidates will be required to join immediately.

Advertisement

The list of selected/shortlisted students will be declared at the end of the day. For further details IGNOU website may be seen.

Click here for more Education News

