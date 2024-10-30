IGNOU Starts Applications For Admission To PhD Programmes, Check Details

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has opened admissions for its PhD programmes. Interested and eligible candidates can register by visiting the official website, ignouadm.samarth.edu.in.

The official notification states: "The programmes are being offered in compliance with University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2022, as amended from time to time."

IGNOU Admissions 2024: Steps To Register

Visit the official website, ignouadm.samarth.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the 'New Registration' link

Complete the registration process by providing your details

After registration, use the assigned username and password to log in

Enter your academic information and click on 'Submit'

Documents Required

Scanned passport-sized photograph (less than 100 KB)

Scanned signature (less than 100 KB)

Supporting documents (e.g., Proof of Date of Birth, mark-sheets, degree certificates, caste certificate, income certificate, disability certificate, UGC NET-JRF certificate/UGC-NET Score card, etc.) (less than 500 KB)

Application Fee

Candidates must submit a fee of Rs 1000. Please note that the fee is non-refundable.

Selection Process

JRF-qualified students are admitted to the Ph.D. programmes through an interview, in line with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2022. Candidates with a valid UGC NET with JRF qualification will be invited for the interview, which carries 100% weightage in the selection process.

Admission to the Ph.D. programmes is merit-based. A combined merit list will be created, including JRF candidates and those with a valid UGC NET score in categories 2 and 3. This final merit list, organized by discipline, will determine the selected candidates for Ph.D. admission, adhering to the Government of India's reservation policy.

Candidates will not be able to make changes to their category once the application has been successfully submitted, as per the official website.