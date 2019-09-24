IGNOU Relaxes Eligibility Criteria For PG Diploma In Journalism And Mass Communication

Minimum duration of IGNOUs PGJMC programme is 1 year.

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has revised the existing eligibility requirement for Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (PGJMC) course. The Earlier requirement of two years' work experience for doing this course is now waived off. Candidates can now apply for this course without any experience, with immediate effect.

The Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication provides opportunities for media personnel to enhance their knowledge for professional development.

The objectives of the Programme are to provide opportunities to working journalists for enhancing their knowledge and to cater to the manpower needs in the media industry and academics.

Minimum duration of IGNOU's PGJMC programme is 1 year and the programme can be completed in 4 years duration.

Applicants should hold graduation in any discipline.

The last Date for submission of application for July, 2019 session is September 30, 2019.

The application process can be completed at ignou.ac.in, the official portal of the open varsity.

