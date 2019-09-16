IGNOU Extends July 2019 Admission Registration Deadline

IGNOU admission date extended till September 30

IGNOU has extended the admission dates for the July 2019 cycle. Except for BCA, MCA and MTTM (Master of Tourism & Travel Management), registration is open for all other courses till September 30.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) offers various Bachelor, Certificate, Diploma, Masters and Postgraduate Diploma courses through Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode. Click here for list of courses offered by IGNOU.

IGNOU serves the educational aspiration of more than 2.5 million students nationwide through 21 schools and 67 regional centres.

Admission in IGNOU is held twice a year-January and July.

The admission form can be submitted online on the official website of the varsity. First time admission seekers can create user ID, fill in the online form and pay the fees online through net banking/ debit card/ credit card.

After the online application is complete, IGNOU will review all applications and documents submitted and then release identity cards for students who are eligible for admission. The identity cards for the students will be uploaded in the candidate's profile created by the student at the time of application.

In a first, IGNOU has launched the Certificate programme in Yoga which will be imparted to students from the July 2019 session. The eligibility for this programme is class 12 pass and the course will be taught in English. Duration of this programme is minimum six months and a maximum of 2 years. Interested candidates will have to pay Rs. 10,000 for full programme. The course will be offered Delhi, Dehradun, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, Ladnun, Chennai, Mumbai and Pune Regional Centres of the varsity.

