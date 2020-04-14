IGNOU Launches Stipend Based BBA Programme

IGNOU BBA programme: Students will also receive monthly stipend from the company.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched a new course for 10+2 pass candidates for which classes will commence in the July session. The course named Bachelor of Business Administration (Services Management) is being offered by the IGNOU in collaboration with Maharashtra Knowledge Corporation Limited (MKCL). This is a work based course in which students can gain work experience. Students will also receive monthly stipend from the company.

Upon successful completion of the course students will receive a BBA degree from IGNOU and work experience from the company.

The learning materials will be provided to students in a laptop or tablet or a smartphone.

Students will be selected through an entrance exam and the duration of the course if 3 years. The entrance exam will be held on June 14. Applications can be submitted latest by June 10.

The University offers its study material through its online portal, and has services like 'Gyan Vani' and 'Gyan Darshan' to reach out to students.

The University enrolls students twice a year: in January and in June session. For many courses it grants admission to students on merit basis however for few courses it conducts entrance exams.

The University also offers Masters in Business Administration (MBA) programme with exit options after PG Diploma. Admission to IGNOU's MBA course is done through OPENMAT entrance exam which is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) starting this year.Exit options are available after PG Diploma in Human Resources Management (PGDHRM), PG Diploma in Financial Management (PGDFM), PG Diploma in Operations Management (PGDOM), PG Diploma in Marketing Management (PGDMM) and PG Diploma in Financial Markets Practice (PGDFMP).

