IGNOU January 2024 Admission: Registration Underway, Apply By January 31

IGNOU January 2024 Admission: Fresh applications are accepted until January 31, 2024.

The admission process for the January 2024 programmes offered by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) through Open and Distance Mode (ODL) and online mode has commenced. Fresh applications are accepted until January 31, 2024. Interested candidates can register at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. The list of online mode courses is accessible at ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

Prospective students need to create a new registration, provide necessary details, and select their desired programme. It is crucial for applicants to carefully follow the provided instructions during the application process.

IGNOU offers a diverse range of courses, including master's, bachelor's, PG Diploma, Diploma, PG Certificate, certificate programmes, and appreciation/awareness-level programmes.

Simultaneously, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is accepting online applications for admission to three programmes through an entrance test: Bachelor of Education (BEd), Post Basic BSc Nursing (BScN(PB)), and PhD.