IGNOU Extends Deadline For Open, Distance Learning, And Online Programmes

A video tutorial for filling out the online form is also available on the official website in both Hindi and English.

Read Time: 2 mins
IGNOU Extends Deadline For Open, Distance Learning, And Online Programmes
The new deadline for submitting applications is October 31.

IGNOU July 2024 ODL Admissions: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the registration deadline for all Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programmes for the July 2024 admission cycle. Interested candidates must complete their registration by visiting either ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in or ignouiop.samarth.edu.in. The new deadline for submitting applications is October 31.

IGNOU Admission 2024: Steps To Register
Step 1. Go to the official websites of IGNOU, ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in or ignouiop.samarth.edu.in
Step 2. Click on the link for July 2024 re-registration and admission
Step 3. Create a username and password. If you are already registered (i.e., an existing user), click the "LOG IN" button
Step 4. After filling in the required details, click on "Submit"
Step 5. The username will be sent to your provided email and via SMS
Step 6. Enter the username and password to log in
Step 7. Complete the application fee payment
Step 8. Download and print a copy of the confirmation for future reference

The fee structure varies for each course, so candidates must review the IGNOU fee details to determine the amount payable when completing the re-registration form for any programme.

IGNOU Admission 2024: Required Documents Before Filling the Form

  • Scanned Photograph (less than 100 KB)
  • Scanned Signature (less than 100 KB)
  • Scanned copy of relevant Educational Qualification (less than 200 KB)
  • Scanned Copy of Experience Certificate (if applicable) (less than 200 KB)
  • Scanned Copy of Category Certificate (if SC/ST/OBC) (less than 200 KB)

A video tutorial for filling out the online form is also available on the official website in both Hindi and English.
 

IGNOU Entrance Test, IGNOU Admission 2024, IGNOU Admission 2024-25
