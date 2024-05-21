IGNOU Invites Applications For BA In Journalism And Digital Media Course

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is currently accepting applications for a Bachelor in Journalism and Digital Media, a new Four Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP). Interested and eligible students can apply by visiting the official website, ignouiop.samarth.edu.in. The deadline for submitting applications for the ODL programme is June 30.

This four-year BA in Journalism and Digital Media focuses on digital journalism, news reporting and editing, digital photography, AV production, podcasting, internet research, data journalism, and news portal design.

Offered by the School of Journalism and New Media Studies at IGNOU, the programme is available in English and can be accessed at major regional centers. Prospective students should visit IGNOU's official website, ignou.ac.in, for details on regional and study centers.

Eligibility:

Applicants must have completed 10+2 or possess equivalent qualifications.

There is no age restriction for the programme.

This FYUP is aligned with the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, allowing students to choose between a three-year honors course or a four-year honors course, with or without research.

The course fee is Rs 10,600 per year, with additional registration and development charges.

The programme offers a total of 160 credits, with each semester comprising 20 credits, spread over 8 semesters.