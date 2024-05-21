Advertisement
Story ProgressBack

IGNOU Invites Applications For BA In Journalism And Digital Media Course

IGNOU Admission 2024: The fee for the four-year Bachelor in Journalism and Digital Media course is Rs 10,600 per year, with additional registration and development charges.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Link Copied
IGNOU Invites Applications For BA In Journalism And Digital Media Course
IGNOU Admission 2024 For Journalism courses: There is no age restriction for the programme.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is currently accepting applications for a Bachelor in Journalism and Digital Media, a new Four Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP). Interested and eligible students can apply by visiting the official website, ignouiop.samarth.edu.in. The deadline for submitting applications for the ODL programme is June 30.

This four-year BA in Journalism and Digital Media focuses on digital journalism, news reporting and editing, digital photography, AV production, podcasting, internet research, data journalism, and news portal design.

Advertisement

Offered by the School of Journalism and New Media Studies at IGNOU, the programme is available in English and can be accessed at major regional centers. Prospective students should visit IGNOU's official website, ignou.ac.in, for details on regional and study centers.

Eligibility:

  • Applicants must have completed 10+2 or possess equivalent qualifications.
  • There is no age restriction for the programme.
  • This FYUP is aligned with the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, allowing students to choose between a three-year honors course or a four-year honors course, with or without research.

The course fee is Rs 10,600 per year, with additional registration and development charges.

The programme offers a total of 160 credits, with each semester comprising 20 credits, spread over 8 semesters.

Show full article
Comments

India Elections | Read Latest News on Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live on NDTV.com. Get Election Schedule, information on candidates, in-depth ground reports and more - #ElectionsWithNDTV

Follow us:
IGNOU Admission, IGNOU Admission 2024, IGNOU Admission 2024-25
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Previous Article
Indian Army Invites Applications For Permanent Commission, Check Details
IGNOU Invites Applications For BA In Journalism And Digital Media Course
Jharkhand Class 12 Board Results 2024: Arts Stream Leads With 93%, Commerce 90%, Science 72%
Next Article
Jharkhand Class 12 Board Results 2024: Arts Stream Leads With 93%, Commerce 90%, Science 72%
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;