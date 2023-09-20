IGNOU Extends Last Date For Application To July 2023 Session, Check Details

The window to file application for IGNOU Admission 2023 will close today, September 20, 2023.

Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the registration process for the July 2023 session of admissions. The window to file application for the same will close today, September 20, 2023. Admission dates have been extended for all programmes offered in the Online and ODL mode except for Certificate courses. Both Indian and International students can apply for admission to the university.

Students who are interested and have not yet completed the application process can login to the official website of IGNOU and register for admission. The students will be required to pay a late fee of Rs 200.

Steps for registration-

Step 1- Click ‘New Registration' on the official website

Step 2- Enter your phone number and Email ID to receive important updates regarding admission process

Step 3- Select your courses after carefully studying the programme guide for details

Step 4- Initiate your payment. Students must avoid making the payment twice even of the fee is not updated instantly. They are required to wait for a day and then decide accordingly. In case of double payments, the students will get a refund in their account.

Students who have already registered for any programme on the IGNOU portal can login by using their Username and Password. In case they face any difficulty and are not getting the OTP or do not remember their Username and Password, they can approach their Regional Centre. The centre will help in re-setting of the account and will update email ID or mobile number.

Documents required

Before proceeding with the registration process, candidates are required to be ready with the following documents-

1- Scanned Photograph of less than 100 KB

2- Scanned Signature of less than 100 KB

3- Scanned copy of educational qualification of less than 200 KB

4- Scanned copy of Experience Certificate of less than 200 KB

5- Scanned copy of Category Certificate will be needed if the student belongs to SC/ST/OBC