Cancelled B.Ed. Exams In Jammu To Be Held Next Month: IGNOU

Exams have been cancelled for BES 128 and BES 129 papers.

The B.Ed. exams held on January 7 and January 8 in Jammu have been cancelled and will be held again on February 14 and February 15, said an IGNOU official. The exam will be held for all the candidates who had enrolled for the in-service teacher training course in Jammu. "More than 20,000 candidates had enrolled for the programme and the exam will be held for all," added the official.

The exam is a part of government's in-service teacher training programme in which the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) was given the responsibility to train in-service graduate teachers in Jammu.

Meanwhile, teachers who had appeared for the exams on January 7 and January 8 have been protesting against the exam rescheduling. Delay in releasing date sheet and hall ticket, irregularity in classes and availability of study materials are some of the reasons that teachers have told Daily Excelsior.

When NDTV contacted, IGNOU chose to remain silent on the issues raised by the candidates, however, it said the exams will be held again and candidates can take the exam with their old admit card.

Exams have been cancelled for BES 128 and BES 129 papers.

Click here for more Education News