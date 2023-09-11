IGNOU Admission Deadline For 2023-24 Academic Year Further Extended To September 20

ODL candidates can register at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in for all programmes.

The deadline for admission to the 2023-24 academic year at Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has been extended until September 20, giving students additional time to complete their application process. Earlier, the last date to apply for various programmes at IGNOU was September 10.

The registration period for the IGNOU July Session 2023 commenced on May 15, and the closing date for submitting application forms has been extended multiple times.



In a post on X, formerly Twitter, IGNOU made the announcement, saying, "The last date for fresh admission for the July 2023 cycle for all programs for both online and open and distance learning (ODL) modes has been extended until September 20, 2023."

The last date for fresh admission for July 2023 cycle for all Programmes (except certificate and Semester based Programmes) for both Online and ODL mode , has been extended till 20th Sept 2023.



ODL & Online mode Portals-https://t.co/AfynrKsivAhttps://t.co/bv54hWtEV8 — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) September 11, 2023

"It has also been extended until September 20, 2023, for re-registration with a late fee of Rs 200/- in both online and ODL modes," it added.



Essential steps to follow:

Visit the official IGNOU website at ignou.ac.in.

Select your desired program, whether it's an Online, Open and Distance Learning (ODL), or Distance Program.

Register yourself on the website and complete the application form with accurate information.

Upload all the required documents as specified in the application guidelines and make the necessary payment for the application fee.

After successful submission, download and print a copy of the registration form.

The IGNOU has introduced four new postgraduate diploma programs in management - Financial Management, Human Resource Management, Marketing Management, and Operations Management.



Additionally, the university is offering seven MBA programmes, which include Master of Business Administration (Banking & Finance) - MBF, Master of Business Administration (Human Resources Management) - MBAHM, Master of Business Administration (MBA) through open and distance learning (ODL) mode, Master of Business Administration (Financial Management) - MBAFM, Master of Business Administration (Operations Management) - MBAOM, Master of Business Administration (Marketing Management) - MBAMM, and Master of Business Administration (Online) - MBAOL.