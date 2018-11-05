IGNOU Admission 2019: Online Application Begins For January Session

IGNOU has begun the online application process for admission to courses offered in the January 2019 session. Students will be able to apply for fresh admissions to all Master, Bachelor, Diploma, and Certificate programmes till December 31, 2018. IGNOU is the largest Open University in India and offers students a chance to pursue courses through distance mode. There are 21 schools through which IGNOU offers undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and certificate courses.

IGNOU January 2019 Admission: How to apply?

Step one: Go to official IGNOU website: www.ignou.ac.in.

Step two: Click on the link for Online Admission for January 2019 session.

Step three: Click on the 'Register Yourself' link.

Step four: Complete the application form and upload the relevant documents.

Step five: Pay admission fee in online mode.

Print the acknowledgement slip generated after application submission. Also save and print your application form for future reference.

Before beginning the application process, students should make sure that they have scanned copy of the following documents:

Scanned Photograph (less than 100 KB)

Scanned Signature (less than 100 KB)

Scanned copy of Age Proof

Scanned copy of relevant Educational Qualification (less than 100 KB)

Scanned Copy of Experience Certificate (if any) (less than 100 KB)

Scanned Copy of Category Certificate, if SC/ST/OBC (less than 100 KB)

Scanned Copy of BPL Certificate, if Below Poverty Line(less than 100 KB)

Students would be required to pay registration fee of Rs. 400 along with the application form.

