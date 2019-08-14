IGNOU Extends Last Date For Admission In July 2019 Cycle

IGNOU has extended last date for admission in the July 2019 cycle

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has further extended the application date for admission in the July 2019 cycle. The University had, earlier, extended the last date for online application to today, i.e. August 14, which has been further extended to August 27.

IGNOU conducts admission process in two cycles - January cycle and July cycle. Students, who take admission in the July cycle, ideally appear for their first exam in June next year.

The admission form can be submitted online on the official website of the varsity. The IGNOU said in statement that fresh admission seekers can create user ID and fill in the online form for instant issue of confirmation of form submission and online payment through net banking/debit card/credit card.

For ease of application, the University has uploaded links to two servers on its official website. Server I is for students who have uploaded documents in their application fee but have not paid the application fee and Server II is for new students who have not uploaded documents yet.

After the online application is complete, IGNOU will review all applications and documents submitted and then release identity cards for students who are eligible for admission. The identity cards for the students will be uploaded in the candidate's profile created by the student at the time of application.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.