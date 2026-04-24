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Study Abroad: Which English Test Is Best for Indian Students In 2026?

Indian Students in 2026 can choose between IELTS, TOEFL, and PTE based on format, results, speed, and country requirement for study abroad success.

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Study Abroad: Which English Test Is Best for Indian Students In 2026?
IELTS vs TOEFL vs PTE

The first step for an Indian Student who is planning to study abroad is choosing the right English test. A good score can help them get admission and even a student visa. The three most popular exams are IELTS, TOEFL, and PTE Academic. Each test has its own format, difficulty level, and benefits. Students must understand these differences to make the right choice.

IELTS vs TOEFL vs PTE: Key Differences 

The table below gives a clear comparison between IELTS, TOEFL, and PTE:

FeaturesIELTSTOEFLPTE
Full FormInternational English Language Testing SystemTest of English as a Foreign LanguagePearson Test of English
Test ModePaper or ComputerFully Computer-BasedFully Computer-Based
Speaking TestFace-to-face with examinerRecorded on computerRecorded on computer
DurationAbout 2 hours 45 minutesAbout 2 hoursAbout 2 hours
Score Range0-9 Bands0-6 Points10-90 Points
Result Time3-5 days4-8 days24-48 hours
FeesRs. 18,000Rs. 18,000Rs. 18,000

Which Test Should You Choose?

The best test depends on personal comfort and the study destination. IELTS is the most widely accepted test and is suitable for almost all countries. It is a safe choice if students are not sure.

TOEFL is becoming more popular for students applying to universities in the United States. The new changes in TOEFL 2026 make the test shorter and easier to manage.

PTE Academic is gaining popularity because of its fast results and AI-based scoring. Many students prefer it for Australia and UK visa applications.

In 2026, the smartest approach is to first check the university and visa requirements. Then choose the test that matches your strengths. This way, you can save time, reduce stress, and move one step closer to your dream of studying abroad.

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