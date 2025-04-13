Planning To Study Abroad? Know Difference Between IELTS And TOEFL

The International English Language Testing System (IELTS) and the test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) are widely recognised English proficiency tests accepted by thousands of institutions worldwide. While both assess reading, writing, listening, and speaking skills, they differ in format and duration.

International English Language Testing System (IELTS)

IELTS not only opens the door to international education but is also used for immigration and job opportunities in other countries.

More than 12,000 institutions globally accept IELTS scores. The test evaluates the English proficiency of individuals whose first language is not English, assessing their ability to read, write, speak, and understand the language.

The IELTS test focuses on four key language skills: listening, reading, writing, and speaking. The results are valid for two years. While the test can be challenging, it is possible to clear it with proper preparation.

What is the TOEFL Test?

The Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) is also one of the most recognised English proficiency exams, essential for those seeking education or employment abroad. TOEFL scores are accepted by over 13,000 institutions in more than 160 countries. The TOEFL iBT test measures how well test-takers understand and use English in academic settings.

The test helps determine how well a student can apply English language skills in a classroom environment and whether they are ready for academic studies. It assesses the same four core skills: reading, listening, speaking, and writing.

Test Duration

The IELTS exam lasts 2 hours and 45 minutes, while the TOEFL test takes about 2 hours. The IELTS reading section is 60 minutes long, compared to 35 minutes in TOEFL. For listening, IELTS provides 30 minutes, while TOEFL allows 36 minutes. The writing section in IELTS is 60 minutes, whereas TOEFL's is 29 minutes. In the speaking section, IELTS lasts between 11 and 14 minutes, while TOEFL offers 16 minutes.

Key Difference Between IELTS and TOEFL

While the reading, listening, and writing sections are similar in both exams, the main difference lies in the speaking section. In TOEFL, candidates speak into a microphone, and their responses are reviewed by a computer and a panel of assessors, reducing the chances of bias. On the other hand, IELTS requires candidates to speak directly with an examiner, which may allow for subjectivity.