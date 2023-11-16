ICSI To Hold Second International Conference In Singapore, Check Details

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will hold the third international conference in Singapore on April 5-6, 2024.

The two-day programme will include engaging sessions on global aspects and networking with global leaders. It will also give an opportunity to explore new horizons and capacity building. The mission of the conference is to develop high caliber professionals for facilitating good corporate governance.

The first International Conference of ICSI was held in Dubai on March 13, 2022. The theme of the conference was 'Redefining Good Governance: Innovation, Compliance, Sustainability and inclusion'. It was aimed to bring forth a channel of discussions that would pool information from across economies to help Company Secretaries understand the intricacies of different statutes.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India is the only recognised professional body in India that is set up with an aim to develop and regulate the profession of Company Secretaries in the country. The organisation was set up under an act of Parliament, the Company Secretaries Act, 1980.

ICSI functions under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India. Currently, there are over 65,000 members and around 2.5 lakh students on the roll of ICSI.

For further details on the upcoming third conference candidates can visit the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.