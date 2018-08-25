ICSI June 2018 Result: Tanu Garg Tops Professional Programme, Executive Results To Be Out Soon

The ICSI June results can be accessed from the official website, www.icsi.edu.

ICSI Result 2018 June: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the Professional Programme results of the exams held in June. The ICSI result for the Executive Programme will be released by today afternoon. The CS Professional and Executive exams were held in June 2018. In ICSI Professional Programme Examination, Tanu Garg ranked top while Devansh Sanjaybhai Shah secured the second rank. Nishant Ketan Chothani came third in national level. The ICSI June results can be accessed from the official website, www.icsi.edu. ICSI had released the result for the Foundation Programme for which the exam was conducted in June 2018 in July last week.

Candidates who had appeared for the examination in June 2018 can check their marks using their roll number.

ICSI Professional, Executive Programmes June 2018 Result: How to check

Follow these steps to check ICSI results:

Step 1: Go to the official website of The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), www.icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on the result link given in the homepage "Click here to view Result and Download E-Mark Sheet"

Step 3: On next page open, select the exam details and enter your roll number and registration number, then click submit

The candidates can access the CS Professional June 2018 details from the official website.

ICSI June 2018 Results: Here is a the top three rank holders of Professional Programme.

ICSI Professional June 2018 Result: All India provisional merit list

List of rank holders who have passed all papers of Professional Programme Examinations without exemption in any paper, in one sitting, in June, 2018:

Institute of Company Secretaries of India(ICSI)

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India(ICSI) is constituted under an Act of Parliament i.e. the Company Secretaries Act, 1980 (Act No. 56 of 1980). ICSI is the only recognized professional body in India to develop and regulate the profession of Company Secretaries in India.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India awards the certificate of bestowing the designation of Company Secretary(CS) to a candidate qualifying for the membership of the Institute. It was in 1960 that the Company Law Board started a course in Company Secretaryship leading to the award of Government Diploma in Company Secretaryship.

