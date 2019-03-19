ICSI CS June 2019 Exam: Registration Ends Next Week

ICSI June 2019: Exam Form Last Date Details

For the ICSI June 2019 session of examinations-- Foundation, Executive, Professional programs-- online registration will close next week (on March 25). However candidates can apply till April 9 along with late fee. After the online application process, the ICSI will allow candidates to submit requests for change of exam centre from April 10. Candidates can also place a request for changing the medium and combination of modules. The last date to place such requests is May 16. Application submission link is available at the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

"Students whose registrations to Foundation and Executive Programme Stages are on provisional basis are advised to upload proof of passing the 10+2 Examinations or Proof of passing the Bachelor's Degree Examinations for regularizing their provisional registrations within a maximum period of six months from the date of registration failing which they shall not be eligible to enrol and/ or appear in the examinations," reads the official notification released by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).

Candidates who wish to apply for the exam under the new syllabus should appear for a pre examination test.

The results of the CS Foundation, Professional and Executive programs were declared in February. In the CS Foundation December exam, top 5 ranks were secured by girls. 352 candidates were placed in the top 25 ranks.

