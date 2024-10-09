ICSI December 2024: Last Day For Submission Of Exam Enrollments Ends Tomorrow

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will close the examination enrollment of December 2024 session by October 10, 2024. Post this, the enrollment can be submitted with late fee from October 11-15, 2024.

The examination fee for Executive programme is Rs 1,500 per group module, while that for Professional programme is Rs 1,800 per group module. The late fee for submission of examination form is Rs 250.

The examination centre, module, medium, optional subject can be changed by paying a fee of Rs 250 per change. The examination fee for addition of group/ module is Rs 250. The surcharge for appearing in examinations from overseas centre (Dubai) is over and above normal examination fee is USD 100.

The December 2024 session of exam is scheduled to be held from December 21-30, 2024.

ICSI noted that all examination applications without a valid fee receipt will be rejected without notice. In case the amount is deducted from the bank / debit/ credit card account but the acknowledgement is not automatically generated by the system, students should verify the status of payment from their banker.

Steps To Apply For ICSI CS 2024:

Visit the ICSI official website at icsi.edu.

Navigate to online services and select the CS 2024 registration on the homepage.

Click 'proceed' when a new window opens.

Fill in the required details and submit the form.

Complete the payment of the application fee.

Download the application for future reference.

Candidates must upload documents such as proof of date of birth, Class 12 pass certificates, category certificates for fee exemptions, and scanned copies of photographs and signatures.